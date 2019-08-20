Mental health training underway at Coventina Day Spa

Mental health training is underway at Coventina Day Spa. The National Alliance of Mental Health Erie is holding a two day training session for massage therapists.

The training will help therapists learn emergency procedures and coping methods in the instance a client has an emergency.

Employees will take part in role play situations and will watch videos relating to real life situations. Massage Therapists will also learn signs of depression, anxiety, and panic attacks.

“We just need to be prepared for whatever happens, because we want our guests to be happy and healthy when they’re here, and we want to be able to assist them anyway we can,” said Megan Richter, Owner, Coventina Day Spa.

Coventina Day Spa is looking to expand its mental health training to salon and skincare employees.