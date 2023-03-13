Many experts in the mental health field have experienced an uptick in people seeking care, but despite the increased numbers, some people are still putting off getting that much-needed care because of the ongoing stigma surrounding the issue.

Dr. Annette Franklin spoke at the Jefferson Educational Society on Monday about the challenges in dealing with mental health, especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. These issues affect people of all demographics.

At Monday’s speech, Dr. Franklin spoke to a packed house about the importance of understanding the barriers many people face when considering care.

“Mental health is your emotional well-being. It’s how you get up in the morning, it’s your spirit, how you feel, how you do your daily activities, how you want to get up and do your activities and how you really persevere through what I call mental health encounters. Because we do have those — all of us,” said Annette Franklin, Ph.D. “We experience loss. We experience grief, not long-term, but periodically. So I think that it’s important that people understand that this is part of our life.”

If you or someone you love needs immediate care, you can reach the suicide and crisis hotline by dialing, 988.