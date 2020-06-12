Mercantile Building set to open its doors in Titusville

Next week, a retail incubator in Titusville aimed at helping new businesses will open.

The Mercantile Building, also known as the Merc, is owned by the Titusville Community Development Agencies. It’s designed to help and mentor new business just starting out, as well as giving them a low rent space to operate.

There are certain requirements for the business including creating a business plan with the Gannon Small Business Center.

“We have a lot of empty spaces in the downtown and its hard to just go find businesses to put in those spaces. So, we thought that this was the best way to do it because we can work with them if they have problems.” said Laurie Baker.

The building has room for five businesses. So far, they have a restaurant, a coffee shop, and a sporting goods store