1  of  5
Breaking News
Millcreek Mall’s parent company considers legal action against state Erie County not among eight newest Pennsylvania counties to move to green phase Department of Health: 77,999 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in PA; 6,162 deaths Erie man dies in Schuylkill County industrial accident Erie County reports 16 new positive COVID-19 cases; cumulative total stands at 434

Mercantile Building set to open its doors in Titusville

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Next week, a retail incubator in Titusville aimed at helping new businesses will open.

The Mercantile Building, also known as the Merc, is owned by the Titusville Community Development Agencies. It’s designed to help and mentor new business just starting out, as well as giving them a low rent space to operate.

There are certain requirements for the business including creating a business plan with the Gannon Small Business Center.

“We have a lot of empty spaces in the downtown and its hard to just go find businesses to put in those spaces. So, we thought that this was the best way to do it because we can work with them if they have problems.” said Laurie Baker.

The building has room for five businesses. So far, they have a restaurant, a coffee shop, and a sporting goods store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar