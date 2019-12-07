Mercer County man dead after being hit by car Friday evening

A Mercer County man is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Friday evening.

The accident happened on Perry Highway in Sandy Creek Township in Mercer County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred on the northbound lane when 46-year old Aquilla David Yoder was returning to his home after going to the mailbox. A vehicle travelling northbound struck Yoder. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police report that the roadway was dry at the time and there were no street lights in the area. No charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle