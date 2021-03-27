Mercy Center for Women and volunteers put together Easter meals to give to people for Palm Sunday

Easter is on it’s way and one local organization is doing their part to help the homeless.

Mercy Center for Women had over 30 volunteers today put together a delicious Easter meal to give to people tomorrow on Palm Sunday.

“It was a struggle. I slept on the benches on the cement in the cold. It was scary,” said Darlene Williams, Client of the Mercy Center for Women.

Not knowing where your next meal will come from is a scary thought, but it was once a reality for Williams which is why she is helping the Mercy Center for Women to give the community Easter meals.

“I was once of those ones that was out there on the street and I’m grateful to give back to the community as well,” said Williams.

Local businesses have donated to the center to create the Easter meals and blessing bags.

“Preparing the ham, putting them in rolls, they will be getting pretzels, potato chips, and water,” said Jenine Hagerty, Executive Director for Mercy Center for Women.

Right here at the Mercy Center’s gymnasium is where the volunteers have packaged and assembled over 200 meals for tomorrow.

“Specifically those who are homeless who need a lunch or are able to partake or anybody that’s out and about that wants to stop by,” said Hagerty.

After turning her life around with the help of the Mercy Center for Women, Williams said that she hopes others will do the same.

“There is help out there for people and just want them to know you don’t have to live that way no more,” said Williams.

Tomorrow the Mercy Center for Women will be passing out the meals at Mother Teresa Academy in the Upper Room off of East 11th Street at 11:30 a.m.