Mercy Center for Women announces $2.5 million Capital Campaign to transform former Holy Rosary School into center for women and children

Women and children who may be running away from a domestic situation can soon look forward to permanent housing.

The Mercy Center for Women and Children have been endorsed by the Erie Community Fund Drive Committee to move forward on the $2.5 million Capital Campaign in the former Holy Rosary School building.

The current building for transitional living at 27th Street and East Ave. will still be available. The center purchased the former Holy Rosary School building in early 2020.

The former school building’s 13 classrooms will be transitioned into two bedroom, one bathroom apartments with a kitchen and living area and will accommodate around 30 women and children.

“To announce the 2.5 million dollar capital campaign to help even more women and children in the community that are fleeing domestic violence, homelessness and addiction, and to offer them a permanent housing opportunity,” said Jennie Hagerty, executive director, Mercy Center for Women.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.