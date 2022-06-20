The Mercy Center for Women is being awarded a $25,000 check to assist in the construction of a community garden project.

The grant comes from State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Program, which is meant to improve communities across the country.

The Mercy Center is one of 100 other organizations that have been selected as winners out of 4,000 entries.

The Mercy Center has always served as a safe haven for women and children experiencing homelessness.

The director hopes that this new garden will help to sustain and uplift the community for years to come.

“Again, taking this block, and expanding it into a future and opportunity for everybody. It’s a community garden, and there’s a reason it’s a community, we want everybody to take full advantage of it,” said Jennie Hagerty, Director of the Mercy Center for Women.

The Mercy Center will look to add to their garden by planting fruits, vegetables and flowers with a meditation garden included as well.