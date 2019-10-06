Mercy Center for Women Celebrates 25 years

The Mercy Center for Women celebrated 25 years in the community.

It’s a way to show appreciation for the service of the organization. This includes helping housewomen who need help getting out of domestic violence, homelessness, and addiction. They offer 12 month transitioning living programs for women and children.

During that time, the center helps them become self sufficient. Tonight’s event was held at the Bayfront Convention Center.

“It’s exciting to serve people in our community with a poverty rate of 26.8% and to know that the Mercy Center for Women is during their part to help people in our community, it’s quite an accomplishment.” said Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director of the Mercy Center for Women.

Hagerty said the center gets at least 3-5 calls daily from women or their families that are seeking shelter