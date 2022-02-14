Mercy Center for Women celebrates Valentine’s Day with dream boards

While other people may be focusing on chocolates and flowers, the women, children and staff at the Mercy Center for Women celebrated the holiday by making dream boards.

The women were asked to cut out pictures or quotes that embodied their future to put it on their dream board.

The executive director said that Valentine’s Day was the perfect day to celebrate all the lives the center has touched over the years.

The dream boards being a symbol for many envisioning a positive future.

“The women and children we serve are fleeing homelessness, abuse, and addiction. So it provides some hope for the future. A vision board allows them to envision what their journey will look like once they move forward from the Mercy Center for Women,” said Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director of Mercy Center for Women.

Chick-Fil-A partnered with the center to provide lunch for 25 women.