Mercy Center for Women expands into Holy Rosary school building

The Holy Rosary school will soon receive a new look.

The former school building on East 28th Street will transform into additional apartment housing for homeless women and children.

It’s been apart of a long two year process.

Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director of the Mercy Center for Women says, ” The Mercy Center for Women presented the importance of this building for a 14 apartment residential program.”

The new apartments will give women a permanent place to live for two years while taking part in the residential program.

14 old classrooms will include a person living space, bedrooms and bathrooms.

It’s about providing women a fresh start to their futures.

“The importance of collaborating with other agencies in the community to do great things for women and the road to recovery because it is very challenging for them to get that second chance in life,” Hagerty added.

The building will soon give women a home and all the amenities they need for a successful future.

Lori Ann Clark, a client at Mercy Center for Women says, “They help you with everything here, getting a job, and becoming independent, you know a lot of women are co-dependent they don’t know how to live on their own. Especially single parents.”

The new living space will also have a thrift store and food pantry all in walking distance from the client’s apartment.