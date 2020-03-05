Mercy center for Women holds 29th annual Women Making History Event

More than a dozen local women are recognized tonight.

The Mercy Center for Women held their 29th annual Women Making History Event.

The center is taking the time to honor 13 local women who serve the Erie area in a number of ways.

Organizers say these women help carry out the Mercy Center’s mission.

“These women serve as role models to the women we serve and inspire them to have a better tomorrow,” said Jenine Hagerty, Executive Director of the Mercy Center for Women.

This event is kicking off National Women’s Month which is celebrated throughout the month of March.