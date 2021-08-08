Mercy Center for Women holds fifth annual Butterfly Release Event

It was a way to remember loved ones as the Mercy Center for Women held it’s fifth annual Butterfly Release Event today.

Here is more on this special event.

Families were able to share a butterfly release on Sunday representing the loved ones that they have lost.

150 names of loved ones were announced to honor them as butterflies were released on Sunday.

Two sisters are honoring their late mother who also struggled with mental health.

“The butterfly in general represents mental health and our mother was a mental health advocate through her life and she believed that love brought everybody back,” said Julie Gillespie, Attendee.

With prayer and music, this event was for anyone who has lost a loved one or to honor someone.

“They will be presented with a butterfly and at a certain point of the program they will be able to release it,” said Jenine Hagerty, Executive Director of Mercy Center for Women.

The release of the butterflies is a symbolic meaning for families to experience.

“The butterfly represents a new beginning. The butterfly n the state of being in a cocoon it can change into being something beautiful and admired,” said Gillespie.

Hagerty also mentioned that the butterfly release goes along with the mission for the Mercy Center for Women which is transitional living for women and children fleeing from domestic violence, homelessness, and addiction.

“They start off and they journey through their life and they fly away into a journey of recovery into a journey of happiness,” said Hagerty.

The next event is Pedal for Mercy which will take place on September 11th.

