Mercy Center for Women preparing mission lunch

Staff workers and clients at the Mercy Center for Women are getting an early start to the holiday spirit this year.

They are working to put together 175 lunches with turkey sandwiches, cranberry sauce, and potato salad. It’s a valuable lesson for the women, many of whom are dealing with homelessness and addiction.

“For our women to give back to the community and to learn what it is like to serve others is a blessing and also an education,” said Jennie Haggerty, Mercy Center for Women.

The hard work will pay off when lunch is served Saturday afternoon at the Erie City Mission.

