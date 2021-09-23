Mercy Center for Women renovating former Holy Rosary School into two-bedroom apartments

The Mercy Center for Women is looking to receive some of the federal funding allotted to Erie County through the American Rescue Plan.

The Mercy Center for Women is renovating the former Holy Rosary School into 13 two-bedroom apartments. These apartments will serve as housing for lower-income families.

State Representatives Pat Harkins and Bob Merski toured the building to learn more about how it will help families in Erie County Affordable Housing.

Jennie Hagerty, the Executive Director of the Mercy Center for Women, says these federal dollars could help uplift women in a time of need.

“It will serve lower income women and children that are fleeing domestic violence, homelessness, and addiction. Our vision and our hope is that whether it’s the county or whether it’s the city that we’re able to take advantage of those American Rescue monies and that funding to provide a better future for tomorrow.” Hagerty said.

The building will also include space for the center’s community partners: AHN Saint Vincent and Safe Harbor Behavioral Health.

