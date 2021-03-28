Mercy Center for Women serves Easter and Palm Sunday meals for those who are homeless in the community

One local center is getting in the Easter spirit by giving back to the community.

The Mercy Center for Women spent their Saturday prepping over 200 meals and blessing bags for today’s event.

The center was giving away the delicious Easter and Palm Sunday meals at Mother Teresa Academy for those who are homeless in the community.

“The things we like to educate our women and children about is giving back because they have been so blessed throughout the community through the Mercy Center for Women and it’s our turn to give back to the community,” said Jennie Hagerty, Director of the Mercy Center for Women.

The Mercy Center for Women hopes to continue helping the community with event such as this one.