Mercy Center for Women to convert old school building into apartments for families in need

The Mercy Center for Women has been flipping a nearby school into a project that is meant for women and children that are in need.

Soon enough the Mercy Center will be able to provide more than just a room for families that are in need.

The Mercy Center for Women is a family setting with 17 individual bedrooms included.

That number now will be more since the center is currently in the process of a developmental project called Holy Rosary.

The project involves renovating an old school building that is located near the center. This former school will now be turned into apartments.

This project will consist of 13 apartments along with a dress for success area that is meant for the women when they are out looking for jobs.

There will also be a library room that will have computers which are meant for the women and children.

The women and children now will have no problem when it comes to accessing technology.

At this time the center is keeping everything up to code in order for it to be safer for everyone.

The project is expected to be completed by sometime in 2021.