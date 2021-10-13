Mercy Center for Women unveils new book nook

Kids can continue to learn with the donation of a mini library.

A book nook has unveiled at the Mercy Center for Women.

It features a reading house with books, Ipads loaded with learning games, and a tv for kids to watch educational programs.

The executive director of the Mercy Center for Women said that this additions helps fulfill their mission of serving women and children.

“It’s just wonderful to see our women and our children embracing this incredible opportunity for the Mercy Center. To know it’s in our child playroom and it will be put to excellent use is a huge blessing,” said Jennine Hagerty, Executive Director of Mercy Center for Women.

The unveiling also featured story time with the mayor and district attorney.

