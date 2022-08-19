A local senior center is celebrating one year in its new facility after closing during covid.

It was one year ago today (Aug. 19) that Mercy Hilltop Center moved into its new building after leaving the Mercyhurst campus.

The organizers say the opening took a lot of hope and prayer, and that the seniors in the community would still participate in activities at the center.

The executive director says they continue to receive new members coming in the doors every day to enjoy programing.

“We have a large community room and we offer many things for seniors. We offer exercise classes, silver sneakers, yoga, Qigong, ballet, barre. We also have an art room, we have painting and art classes,” said Dina Scribner, executive director, Mercy Hilltop Center.

The one year celebration will continue until 2 p.m. Friday.