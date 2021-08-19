Mercy Hilltop Center reopens in new location

For seniors who attend the Mercy Hilltop Center, it has been a long wait. But now, the Center is reopening in a new building.

When the senior activity center was closed by the pandemic, the decision was made to move.

On Thursday, all that waiting paid off with a brand-new center that can expand services beyond what the old center could offer.

“We’re hoping with this community-based center that we will be able to identify additional needs,” said Sarah Mariella, executive director of the center, “and we can build some programs off of those needs and offer those services here.”

The Mercy Hilltop Center is sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy.

