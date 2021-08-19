Mercy Hilltop Center to hold ribbon cutting Thursday for grand opening of new location

A local senior activity center is holding a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of its new location.

Mercy Hilltop Center will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Thursday for the grand opening of the new location at 3715 Pennsylvania Ave, Erie, Pa 16504. The event will take place from 2-4 p.m.

The center has been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19. During the closure, the center has relocated and renovated the new building.

As a sponsored Ministry of the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Hilltop Center has been serving seniors of the Erie community for almost 50 years.

According to the center, the staff is eager to open the new activity center and welcome seniors back.

Some of the activities that will be available are silver sneakers fitness classes, card games, educational programing, art classes and more.

For more information about Mercy Hilltop Center, visit mercyhilltopcenter.com/

