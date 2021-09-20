Mercy March for Anti Racism takes place at Mercyhurst University

Hundreds of students gathered in hopes of bringing the issue of racism to light.

Mercy March for Anti Racism took place at Mercyhurst University on September 20th.

The march was led by Black Students for Unity. The group made several stops throughout campus with students reading poems and sharing monologues.

One organizer said that it’s important for people to be educated in order to stop racism from occurring.

“People believe racism is dead. People believe racism is something that happened 400 years ago, but I’m here to tell everyone that racism has changed and developed into something more modern,” said Janiece Withers, President of Black Students for Unity.

This was the second year for the march which was sparked by the killing of George Floyd and other high profile incidents.

