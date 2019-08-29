Mercyhurst announces closing of North East Campus

Major news coming out of Mercyhurst University this afternoon as it is announced that the University will be closing its North East Campus.

In June of 2021, the North East Campus will be shut down and all of the programs will be transferred to the Erie Campus.

Mercyhurst North East hosts 17 Associate Degree Programs, one Bachelor Degree Program, four Certificate Programs, and two Special Programs.

The campus is located in the former St. Mary’s Seminary. More than 550 attend classes at Mercyhurst North East, and about 150 employees that work there will be affected by this transition.

Over the next two years, Mercyhurst will implement a phased consolidation of the University’s North East Campus with the Main Campus in Erie, pending approval by the Middle State Commission for Higher Education. The goal is to have all academic programs relocated to the Main Campus by 2021.

As far as the campus’ buildings go, Mercyhurst’s Wayne Street Complex will be renovated to house the Occupations Therapy Assistant, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Respiratory Therapist programs.

The Audrey Hirt Academic Center will be renovated to house the RN programs and high-tech nursing simulation laboratories.

The Department of Interior Architecture and Design will be relocated to a newly renovated dedicated space in a more centrally located building.

Mercyhurst is transitioning to all one and two year Associate Degree and Certificate Programs from the North East Campus to the Main Campus. Programs located a the Corry and Booker T. Washington Campuses will be unaffected by this change.

The Municipal Police Academy will remain at its current location in the Janet L. Miller Building on Route 89 in North East.