Mercyhurst Dance Department holds final dress rehearsal for Swan Lake

Ballet is back on stage at Mercyhurst.

The Mercyhurst Dance Department had their final dress rehearsal Thursday night for their production of Swan Lake.

This is the first regular on stage performance for the school since 2019.

Also back this year, the annual fundraiser benefiting SafeNet and the Jenni-Lyn Watson Memorial Scholarship at Mercyhurst. Watson was a dancer who was murdered by her boyfriend.

That gala is set for November 20th.

“This concert is also a benefit for SafeNet and the Jenni-Lyn Watson Memorial Scholarship here at Mercyhurst and SafeNet with its work with domestic violence and anti-human trafficking. We thought that having women imprisoned by men was probably not a good thing on stage, so we turned the sorcerer into a sorceress and she’s more of a guardian,” said Jennifer McNamara, Artistic Director.

Swan Lake premieres on Saturday. You can click here to buy tickets.

There are six scheduled performances featured the Mercyhurst Civic Orchestra and the Dance Department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists