Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture hosts Swan Lake performance

After a two year hiatus, the Swan Lake Ballet performance is back in Erie.

The Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture is hosting the performance which began on November 12th and goes until November 21st.

The performance on November 14th began at 2 p.m.

There is a twist in the story as there is a change in male and female power dynamics in order to have a change from the traditional Swan Lake Ballet.

The performance will also benefit different organizations including Safenet and the Jenni Lyn Watson Memorial Scholarship Fund. The performance also aims to spread awareness on the topic of sex trafficking.

“Swan Lake is seen as the epitome of female and feminine because of the movement, but there is nothing that says a man can’t move like that and there is nothing that says a woman can’t move with a lot of power. So we have swapped some gender roles with this,” said Jennifer McNamara, Artistic Director at Mercyhurst.

