A local university has confirmed it’s investigating what it’s calling a “disturbing video” involving a student-athlete.

The subject of the school’s investigation is seen in the video sitting down in a wheelchair. He then gets up and pushes it down a flight of stairs at an Erie bar.

According to the time stamp on a video that’s gone viral online, it happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

Mercyhurst University posted the following statement on Twitter:

“Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of a disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment. Our Office of Student Conduct and the Department of Police and Safety are investigating.”

JET 24/FOX 66 has not yet secured permission from the video’s owner to broadcast it.