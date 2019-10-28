Mercyhurst launching Accelerated Scholars Program for high school students

High School students have a new way to get a jump start on their college education.

Mercyhurst University’s Accelerated Scholars Program will launch in just a few months and students who enroll will have a full semester complete by the time they enter their freshman year.

The transition from high school to college can be a difficult one when it comes to academics.

“I didn’t have to worry about the extreme load of Freshman year, where it’s like all your reach and basic courses, because I had mine all out of the way. I am horrible at math, but I took a college math class in high school. Now, I don’t have to worry about that here and it helps a lot,” said Karley Livingston.

Just like Karley Livingston, Mercyhurst University is looking to enroll students in it’s new Accelerated Scholars Program.

The program is designed for students to take entry level college courses over the course of 17 months while they are in high school.

If students chose to participate in the program, not only will they have a semester under their belt, but they’ll save money in their wallet as well.

“Students and families pay a flat monthly fee of $139 a month, earning a full semester of credits by the time they graduate high school,” said Joseph Howard, Vice President for Enrollment, Mercyhurst University.

It total, families would be paying $2,363 for this program. These credits can then be used to transfer to a university, but if the student chooses to attend Mercyhust “They essentially get that money back in the form of what we’re calling an enrichment scholarship, which is a $2,500 scholarship they can use to study abroad, for summer internships, or overload credits,”said Howard.

High school juniors can now apply for the program. Students are encouraged to talk to their guidance counselors to see if these credits could also be used towards their high school diploma.