Mercyhurst offering chance to meet singer Vanessa Williams after concert Oct. 22

Mercyhurst University will hold a contest to give one lucky fan a chance to meet a superstar.

Singer Vanessa Williams will perform a special concert at the university on Friday, Oct. 22, showcasing a catalogue from her career that spans a variety of genres, from R&B and pop to musical theatre.

Every fan who purchases a ticket by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, will automatically be entered in a contest to win a meet-and-greet grand prize with Williams that includes a pre-show dinner, two backstage passes and drinks for two at The Roost.

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

For tickets, click HERE or call the box office at (814) 824-3000 (Tuesday-Thursday, 12-5 p.m.).

