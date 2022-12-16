A local university is celebrating cadets who are graduating from its municipal Police Training Academy.

Class 120 from the Mercyhurst University’s Police Training Academy graduated 13 perspective police candidates Friday morning.

The director of the academy, Bill Hale, says the cadet’s trained for six months with hands on basic police training that involves defensive driving, firearms training, full tactical medicine training, and first aid.

One graduate says he is set to start with the City of Erie Police on Monday, Dec. 19.

“We got through a lot of training, good training, especially from our instructors. We just did our best, took everything in, and hopefully we’re good to go,” said Kelvin Munoz Carrero, cadet, Mercyhurst University Police Academy.

The director says the academy has recruited 17 people for the next Police Academy graduating class.