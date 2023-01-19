A local political analyst says challenges U.S. Representative George Santos could face while in office stem from dishonesty on his resume.

Dr. Joe Morris said these challenges cause concerns for Democrats in the House of Representatives, but also Santos’s colleagues in the Republican Party.

He added that if the removal of the U.S. Representative is a possibility, it would involve the Ethics Committee, but there would be limitations on the investigation.

“It will in all likelihood have to be related to something campaign finance that ultimately gets him removed if in fact the Republicans choose to do that. The Republicans, however, may choose to not do that. They may choose to overlook just about everything that he’s done, if not everything, because their margin in the House of Representatives is so small,” said Dr. Joe Morris, chair of political science department, Mercyhurst University.

Dr. Morris says we are in an era where partisan politics dominates decision-making and believes Kevin McCarthy will overlook as much as possible when it comes to Santos.