Mercyhurst Prep and Calamari’s Squid Row team up for community Thanksgiving dinner

Mercyhurst Prep and Calamari’s Squid Row have teamed up for a Thanksgiving dinner for the Erie community.

It’s 11th year comes with a remaining of the event to the Fr. Mike Allison’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

Fr. Mike Allison was a chaplain and theology teacher at Mercyhurst Prep for 12 years.

“His philosophy was just helping those who need it most in the community. It’s what he talked to his students about, it’s really how he influenced everyone around him. When I went to him with this idea, he was like ‘Absolutely, let’s do it’ and it’s grown every year.” said Rachel Honard, organizer.