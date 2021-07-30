Mercyhurst Prep Board of Trustees appoints new interim president of the school

On Friday, the Mercyhurst Preparatory School Board of Trustees announced that Sister JoAnne Courneen, RSM, currently a member of the Board, will serve as the school’s interim president while a search committee continues its work to hire their sixth president.

Sister Courneen served as an assistant principal of Mercyhurst Prep, and later president of the school, from 1987 to 1996. According to Board of Trustees President Emily Wachter, Sister Courneen was an ideal choice to lead Mercyhurst Prep in the interim.

“The Mercyhurst Prep Board was unanimous in our decision to appoint Sister JoAnne as our interim president,” said Wachter. “As a past president, and a current board member, Sister JoAnne has the knowledge, skills, and heart to lead the school during this transition.”

Sister Courneen is also past president of the Sisters of Mercy (New York, Pennsylvania, Pacific West Community) and serves as Vice Chair of the Mercyhurst University Board of Trustees.



“While we hope the process successfully concludes this fall, the committee will take its time to ensure a complete and thorough process,” said Sister Courneen.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.