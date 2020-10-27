Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts Department presents”Frankenstein” as their Fall production

High school students are bringing the sights and sounds of their latest play to life.

The Mercyhurst Prep Performing Arts Department is presenting “Frankenstein” as their Fall production this year.

The radio play will be presented via livestream so people can watch and listen to the show from the comfort of their own homes.

Actors will be seated on stage and walk to microphones to perform their characters as well as create sound effects.

“I remember as a young man we used to listen to radio plays. So I thought here’s an opportunity to expose our students to something they have no experience with before. It’s something that can be performed and broadcasted to people in the safety of their own homes,” said Arthur Martone from the Performing Arts Department at Mercyhurst Prep.

Frankenstein will run from October 29th thru October 31st.