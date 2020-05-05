Mercyhurst Prep Seniors pick up cap and gowns curbside

Cheers and sounds of celebration filled the air as Mercyhurst Preparatory students drove by to pick up their caps and gowns.

Jillian Ball, a graduating senior says it’s heartwarming to see her teachers and mentors while driving up to her school.

“The Mercyhurst teachers, faculty and staff are really making the best of it. They’re really helping us out, anything we need, that they can do for us and them being here is such a delight to see.”

130 seniors are receiving their graduation attire from those who guided them to this milestone.

Ed Curtin, Principal of Mercyhurst Prep says, “for a lot of them it’s disappointing, because they’re missing so much so whatever we can do to help them have some sort of normalcy during this unique time, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Faculty at Mercyhurst Prep say these unordinary times will build character within the students as they prepare for their next journey.

Hannah Tatar, Director of Campus Ministry says, “It’s what we do with it, and how we use it to better ourselves and better the world and understand things in hindsight a little clearer.”