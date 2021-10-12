Mercyhurst Preparatory School names new president

Mercyhurst Preparatory School has announced the appointment of its newest president.

The Mercyhurst Preparatory School Board of Trustees has named Joseph J. Haas as the school’s 6th president, effective November 1.

Since 2008, Haas has served as the chief executive officer of Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services (CCCAS). As CEO, Haas oversaw the organization’s administrative functions, programming, finances and facilities across eight offices throughout the 13-county Diocese of Erie. Prior to CCCAS, Haas held various senior leadership roles over nearly two decades at Family Services of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

“As we approach 100 years since our founding, Joe has the leadership and forward-thinking to lead us into the future. He understands what makes MPS such a special part of the Erie Community and our Catholic Education system,” said Wachter. “We have a lot of exciting and innovative programs going on at MPS. Joe will continue to foster a community of excellence that nurtures highly competent and deeply compassionate future leaders. “

Haas and his wife, Julie, raised three children who all graduated from Mercyhurst Prep.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join this dedicated team of faculty and staff,” said Haas. “Together we will continue the rich tradition of Mercy education in northwestern PA.”

Haas holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Allegheny College and a master’s degree in counseling from Gannon University. He is also a licensed counselor, holding designations as a Pennsylvania Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), National Certified Counselor (NCC), and Level II Certified Clinical Trauma Professional.

Haas has served as a youth minister, religious education teacher, university campus minister, and baseball coach. He is also active in Rotary Club of Erie and the Knights of Columbus.

Haas will become president following the departure of Ed Curtin, who was selected as President of Mercy Education’s new health pathways school in Stuart, Fla.

Sister JoAnne Courneen, RSM, was named interim president of Mercyhurst Prep in July 2021.

