Mercyhurst Preparatory School sophomore Conor Amendola selected for Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2020

According to the Disney Dreamers Academy, Mercyhurst Preparatory School sophomore Conor Amendola has been named to the Disney Dreamers Academy Class of 2020.

16-year-old Conor Amendola is one of 100 high school students selected from more than 10,000 national applicants for Disney Dreamers Academy.

The 100 high school Dreamers each receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., where they will be mentored over four days by a panel of celebrities, business leaders and authors during inspirational talks, immersive career workshops and networking and interviewing activities.

Amendola is the sophomore class president at Mercyhurst, a member of the speech and debate team and in concert chorus.

Diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease in 2011, he is a Make-A-Wish Kid who received a Wish in 2016 and has also raised more than $28,000 for Make-A-Wish Greater PA and WV to pay it forward to other children.

He also serves on the ErieCounty Public Library’s Teen Advisory Board (TAB).

After graduation, Conor plans to attend either Mercyhurst University or the University of Dayton and major in education or broadcast Communications. His dream is to use his voice for good and become a storyteller, eventually hosting his own late-night talk show.

Visit https://www.disneydreamersacademy.com/ for the full list of all 100 students participating in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy.