Mercyhurst reinventing back-to-school traditions

Mercyhurst University reinventing back to school traditions, this year new students will engage in virtual service projects to follow social distancing protocol.

In past years, new students at Mercyhurst University spend their first week providing service to the Erie community.

Students going around Erie County picking up trash, painting, cleaning, sorting food and clothes donations, or visiting senior citizens.

This year students will participate in virtual service projects including working on videos to help welcome elementary school students at Diehl elementary school.

Mercyhurst student body president and welcome week facilitator says though this year is different new students still get to participate in a day of service

“Our students still got to participate in this virtual day of service interacting with students at Diehl Elementary School so our students in our pod here today have been able to complete a welcome back video for the students at Diehl and still be able to embrace the Mercyhurst value of being an ambassador of service,” said Lucy Belleau, Mercyhurst student body president.

Another task student will work on will be creating ways to encourage their families, friends and community members to complete their census forms before the September 30 deadline.