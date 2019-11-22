Mercyhurst remembers victim of domestic violence nine years after being murdered by ex-boyfriend

Mercyhurst University is continuing to remember a student that passed away nine years ago after being murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Jenni-Lyn Watson was 20-years-old when she vanished while home during Thanksgiving break.

The dance major had just ended an abusive relationship with her then boyfriend Steven Pieper. Peiper later confessed to the murder.

Nine years later, the university staff is still brought to tears when thinking about the horrific murder.

To keep her memory alive, the university is partnering with SafeNet for the night, with proceeds from a gala fundraiser benefiting SafeNet and the Jenni-Lyn Scholarship Foundation to help end domestic violence.

“It’s been devastating and really difficult to watch the ripple effect of that violence. It doesn’t affect just one person, one family, or one department. There were so many people that Jenni-Lyn’s life touched,” said Solveig Santillano, Professor, Mercyhurst University.

Proceeds from tonight’s performance of Gisell includes a gala pre-performance that benefits the Jenni-Lyn Watson Memorial Scholarship Fund and SafeNet.