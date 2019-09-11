Mercyhurst selected by White House to assist in creating cyber security jobs for neurodiverse individuals

Breaking News
Mercyhurst University has been selected by the White House to assist in creating cyber security job opportunities for neurodiverse individuals.

The program is being headed by MITRE Corporation. This is all being funded by a $300,000 federal grant.

Mercyhurst’s Autism Initiative has found students on the spectrum are well suited to fill cyber positions, according to AIM director Brad McGarry.

McGarry says the program will help to open doors for students in the cyber security program as well.

“Lots of it is the knowledge that we’ve gained here on campus with who we serve and how we serve them. I think we’ll be a content expert that shares what works with students,” said Bradley McGarry, Director, Autism Initiative.

The new program launched today.

