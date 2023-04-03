Fallout continues for the main culprit in the incident involving Mercyhurst student-athletes damaging a woman’s wheelchair at a local pub in March.

On Monday, Mercyhurst University released a statement announcing that Carson Briere has been removed from the university’s men’s hockey team. Briere was seen alongside lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi.

Both students are facing misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, following the incident at Sullivan’s Irish Pub in March.

The security footage, which has since gone viral, shows the pair sitting in and moving the chair before Briere is seen pushing it down the stairs.