Mercyhurst student being quarantined for COVID-19

A Mercyhurst University student is being quarantined for testing positive for COVID-19.

Students voiced their concerns and how they will be taking precautions.

Earlier tonight students were notified that a student tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Students added that they believe it was only a matter of time, but the university is taking all the necessary precautions, especially with the recent decision to eliminate face to face classes.

“I’m not super nervous, I’m fortunate enough it’s not something that’s really going to impace me personally. Unfortunately, I know people that are not as lucky,” said Makenna Ahern, Mercyhurst student.

The Mercyhurst community was notified via email Tuesday afternoon regarding a student testing positive for COVID-19.

University officials were informed a student was home in Eastern New York tested positive while already on a 14-day quarantine.

A university wide email reads in part quote:

“Upon being notified, we immediately engaged the Erie County Department of Health to begin the process of notifying students who had close contact with the affected student.”

Nickolas Woll, a senior at Mercyhurst University says it’s a sense of relief knowing that the student was at home in New York on quarantine.

“Not only I went home, but I was able to just realize it to go back home and stay home for two weeks and test positive for it. From there, I justified that this is going to be the safest for students no one needs to worry too much hopefully,” said Nickolas Woll, Mercyhurst student.

Students we spoke to say it was only a matter of time before a case could arise and they believe the university is taking the right precautions.

“With how wide spread it is and how few tests the U.S. has, it’s not unexpected. Honestly a lot of students were here waiting for that to happen,” said Ahren.

Students that came in close contact with the individual are advised to begin a 14 day period of quarantine and monitor their symptoms.

The university email does not release when the student was last on campus.

Mercyhurst University officials say they will continue to provide updates.