Mercyhurst student tests positive for COVID-19

At 2:50 p.m. today, Mercyhurst officials were informed that a student who was home in Eastern New York on a 14-day quarantine tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon being notified, Mercyhurst immediately engaged the Erie County Department of Health to begin the process of notifying students who had close contact with the affected student.

The notification process has begun. Students with close contact will be advised per CDC protocols that they should begin a 14-day period of quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

Consistent with guidance, Mercyhurst released throughout this crisis, all community members are advised to practice personal prevention habits including good hygiene and social distancing.

