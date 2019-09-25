Mercyhurst student wins gerrymandering contest

A Mercyhurst University student has won a statewide line contest.

Senior Political Science and Intelligence Studies major Logan Ford won the contest.

Participants had to draw state congressional districts that would benefit voters and not political parties.

“It was based on competitiveness, compactness, and limiting county line splits. Those are the three criteria that the PA constitution puts forth,” said Logan Ford, senior, Mercyhurst University.

Ford won a $5,000 cash prize for the contest. Ford said it took him a few weeks to redraw the lines.