Mercyhurst students and parents react following announcement of student testing positive for COVID-19

Today, Mercyhurst University and parents are reacting following yesterday’s announcement that a student tested positive for COVID-19.

That student is currently being quarantined at home in eastern New York. Students are being asked to leave campus. If they stay on campus, they must self-quarantine themselves.

Many students that we spoke with saying that this is a sad situation to be in.

“It’s a little hard to deal with right now. We’re currently in a situation that we have not had to deal with in our lifetime. We are facing consequences of that right here, right now.” said Lydia Bolin, a senior at Mercyhurst.

“I really feel bad for these kids and senior that had two months to go and we’re told its over. It’s across the country. It’s unbelievable.” said Pete Messina, the father of a Mercyhurst student.

Currently, students staying on campus must self-quarantine themselves until Saturday, March 21st.