Mercyhurst students arrive on campus

Local college students are returning to campus for the upcoming year.

Many families helped their students move into the dorms at Mercyhurst University on Friday.

Students were required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before moving onto campus this fall.

Several students are looking foward to starting classes and are hoping for a more normal academic year.

“My mom and my dad are helping me move in,” said Mercyhurst freshman Carly Goodson, “which is really nice of them to help me. “

Classes at Mercyhurst will resume Wednesday, Aug. 25.

