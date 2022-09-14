Hundreds of Mercyhurst University students took a break from their studies to have some fun.

Wednesday, the university celebrated its annual “Hurst day”. Students enjoyed a massive scavenger hunt, inflatable houses, bumper cars and great food.

All classes and activities during the day were canceled.

“This is an annual tradition that we have at Mercyhurst University, and the students get so excited waiting for the days that they will have their classes canceled. It’s a big deal for them to try and figure out when the days is coming,” Lindsay Frank, Mercyhurst University’s director of alumni engagement.

To make sure the day is a surprise for the students, a secret committee was tasked with preparing for the day.