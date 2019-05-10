Mercyhurst students search for victim at Buffalo fire scene

Students from Mercyhurst University help search for a victim at the scene of a deadly fire in Buffalo, New York.

The fire early Wednesday morning destroyed a three story house, leaving a pile of rubble and a 55 year old man missing.

However, Buffalo’s fire commissioner confirmed Thursday afternoon that human remains had been located by a cadaver dog.

He credited a number of agencies who helped with the difficult search, including the team of forensic anthropology students from Mercyhurst saying “I’m told they assisted a great deal.”.

Investigators hope to identify the remains following an autopsy Friday.