Mercyhurst to buy Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse

Mercyhurst is purchasing the Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse.

Mercyhurst and the Sisters entered into a formal agreement four years ago to purchase the Motherhouse building.

Following the university’s Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 27, steps were taken to move ahead on its option to buy the Motherhouse, and allocate funds for renovations.

“Committed to good stewardship of buildings and property and recognizing that unoccupied space is available in the Motherhouse, the Sisters in Erie are grateful that Mercyhurst University will share portions of this facility,” said Sister Patricia Whalen, RSM, Leadership Team, Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, New York Pennsylvania West Community. “The university is a beloved educational ministry. Sharing university programs in this building is not only a natural fit, but also will benefit both groups.”

The Mercy Center of the Arts and Mercy Hilltop Center – have relocated to other locations. The Mercy Terrace Apartments will remain on site.

The 17 Sisters in residence will continue to live in the Motherhouse.

“We cherish our longstanding bond with the Sisters,” said Mercyhurst Vice President for Mission Dr. Greg Baker. “Amid this transition, we remain indebted to and grateful for the Sisters and their steadfast and generous support of the university.”