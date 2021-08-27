Mercyhurst University and Mercyhurst Preparatory School welcome new multi-million dollar outdoor multipurpose field

Mercyhurst University and Mercyhurst Preparatory School are welcoming the completion of a multi-million dollar outdoor multipurpose field.

We spoke with some athletes and faculty members.

We’re told by many that this new field can be finally looked at as a home base field for both schools.

“It’s the sound of a celebration at the multi-million dollar outdoor field named William J. Vorsheck Jr. Athletic Complex.

It took well over two years to complete. Now Mercyhurst University and Mercyhurst Preparatory School will share the field.

The 9.5 million dollar field is being funded by the Laker for Life. It’s Mercyhurst University’s capital campaign for athletics.

For both schools, the wait is finally over.

“Everybody has just been waiting for this to happen for so long and especially as we come out of the pandemic. It’s really exciting to have these kinds of events,” said Kathleen Getz, President of Mercyhurst University.

Some athletes said that this field is their new home.

“We have not had a turf softball field in a very long time. I believe we’ve played in one out of the twelve years I’ve been playing softball, so I’m very excited to be playing out on a turf.

“I really do think it’s a step in the right direction. Last year we made the playoffs for the first time in eight years and I was happy to be a part of it, and I think that having this is something to look forward to every day,” said Cheyenne Hindman, Senior Softball Player.

The athletic director of Mercyhurst University said students can use the field not only for softball, but for soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey.

“Just to bring our women’s softball team here when they haven’t been on campus before, it’s a game changer for them so we can’t wait to use it. We can’t wait to have our students here. It’s going to be awesome,” said Brad Davis, Director of Athletics at Mercyhurst University.

The first home game on the new field will be on September 12th against Slippery Rock.

