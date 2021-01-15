Mercyhurst University awarded state grant to address campus sexual assault

Mercyhurst University has been awarded a state grant to support efforts to address campus sexual assault.

Yoselin Person was live from Mercyhurst University to tell us how these efforts would be executed.

The grant money will be used to add more safety programs. It is the fifth time the university has received a grant specifically towards this effort.

University faculty and staff that supported the $29,250 grant say it’s important to address campus sexual assault.

The grant will make the ongoing initiatives, managed through the university’s Title IX office and counseling center, stronger.

The university received other grants as well that supported general campus outreach, campus speakers, employee training and the coaching boys into men program.

Governor Tom Wolf launched the “It’s On Us PA” campaign back in 2016 to provide all colleges and universities with resources necessary to shift campus culture and promote healthy relationships.

Alice Agnew, the Title IX coordinator of the university, says there’s been an increase in reports of sexual assault, which means many students are using the on campus resource.

“We’re also hoping to build or add a couple of units into the healthy relationships that more directly talk to and impact the men on our campus, to talk more about healthy masculinity and how that plays a part in what we’re doing. So that’s one of the bigger new initiatives that we’re looking at,” said Alice Agnew, Title IX coordinator, Mercyhurst University.

The university will continue to partner with SafeNet and the Crime Victim Center of Erie County to education students about healthy relationships.