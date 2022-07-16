Mercyhurst University held an event Saturday that they called “The Erie Amazing Race” as part of their summer program knowns as CREATE.

Mercyhurst pre-college students had to rely on help from the community as they traveled around the city. The CREATE program is all about helping students that are on the spectrum hone their social skills.

According to Mercyhurst, 21 young people that are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder call the University home during the month of July, as they test the waters of college life.

These students do everything that a normal university student would do: eat in dining halls, take three credit courses, and live in residence halls.

Of the various exercises and activities that happen over the course of the month, the Erie Amazing Race is one that really challenges the students

“Part of people being successful is working on their independence, and today, they’ll independently get through Erie. They’ll have a map, they’ll be able to walk downtown, they’ll be able to go up to people and ask for directions, and those are skills that can make anyone feel uneasy or uncomfortable,” said Amanda Mulder, student support coordinator at Mercyhurst CREATE.

Mudler adds on to this saying that “one of the issues with high-functioning ASD students is that although they can be extremely smart, they are often unfamiliar with certain social skills; this activity challenges them to work through them.”

The event has been a hit with CREATE in prior years. However, much like it impacted everything, COVID has gotten in the way of the race over the past few years.

Those involved with the CREATE program reinforced to us how important it is for these students to get some experience with socializing.

“The amazing race is really going to test them to get out of their comfort zone completely, and they’re going to have to do things that they might not be comfortable. It’s going to help them and teach them social skills for when they move ahead in life even beyond college,” said Joe Carter, CREATE team member.

The race kicked off around 11:30 a.m. at the UPMC Stadium and included stops such as Perry Square, the Maritime Museum, the Bicentennial Tower and concluded at the Presque Isle Lighthouse.